Q4 2023 Issuer Direct Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



And it is provided for informational purposes only.



With that said, the one, the only Mr. Bilbray one in Omaha?



Brian Balbirnie Issuer Direct Corporation-President&CEO



Well, thanks, James. For those of you who don't know, Jamie, you see is the practical joke or at the office, if you can tell, always has a story to tell. And conversely is one of the most knowledgeable people in the industry and understands the world of compliance and public companies more than anybody.



I know with that said, Greetings, everyone, and thank you, James, for today's introduction. So happy you're able to do this for us today. 18 years is gone by. So very quickly, the business would not be the same without you, sir, as we have said before, we will introduce a new employee each quarter, the first quarter earnings call on May ninth. We will hear from another amazing ISDR. employee.



Now let's talk about the quarter and here we appreciate everyone joining us today to discuss our results for the period. Our press release, which is