Q4 2023 AerSale Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to AerSale Inc. fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to hand the conference over to [Kristen Gallagher]. You may begin.



Kristen Gallagher -



Good afternoon. I'd like to welcome everyone to AerSale's fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. Conducting the call today are Nick Finazzo, Chief Executive Officer; and Martin Garmendia, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we discuss this quarter's results, we want to remind you that all statements made on this call that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our current expectations for the business and our financial performance.



These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different