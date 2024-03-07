Mar 07, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining today's Korn portfolio Q2 2024 earnings conference call. My name is Cole, and I'll be the moderator for today's call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions and answers at the end, if you'd like to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad. I'd now like to turn the call over to our host, Ben Avenia-Tapper, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please proceed.



Ben Avenia-Tapper - Duckhorn Portfolio Inc - Vice President, IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to the document portfolio's Second Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me on today's call are Deirdre Mahlan, interim President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairperson; Jennifer Fall Jung, Chief Financial Officer; and Sean Sullivan Chief Strategy and Legal Officer. In a moment, we will give brief remarks followed by Q&A. By now. Everyone should have access to the earnings release for the second quarter ended January 31st, 2024, that went out at