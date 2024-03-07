Q4 2023 Rubicon Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Chris Spooner - Rubicon Technologies Holdings LLC - EVP of Finance



Today, we will present Rubicon's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session.



During the call, management will be making forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not guarantees of future