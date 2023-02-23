Feb 23, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Andreas Brandstetter - UNIQA Insurance Group AG - Chairman of the Management Board, CEO & CIO



Thank you very much and hello. Thank you for your interest in joining us in our call concerning the preliminary results 2022. Very interesting year, which gives a proof of our very strong underlying insurance technical result. We'll have seen on slide 4 that we have some major impacts on the negative side as far as the asset management is concerned. But on the other hand, we could more than compensate it by incredible strong performance in insurance technique, especially in Q3 and mainly Q4 2022. If you move on to slide 5, a few comments on the P&L. The overall growth rate was around 3.9% splitted into on the one hand, 4.3%