Q3 2023 Uniqa Insurance Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 23, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to UNIQA Group's results for the first to third quarter 2023. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I will now turn the call over to Kurt Svoboda. Please go ahead, sir.



Kurt Svoboda - UNIQA Insurance Group AG - Member of the Management Board, CFO & Chief Risk Officer



Thank you, and welcome to all of you for UNIQA's results presentation for Q3 2023. I'm starting on Page #5 with the results of a view after 9 months ending up with an earnings before tax by EUR 305 million starting with a very good development on insurance revenue, which are more or less on the same level as the gross written premium, but I will come to that later. 9.3% growth in -- after first 9 months. Of that, a very stable development of the CSM release coming predominantly from Life and from Health with a EUR 238 million impact. Impact of technical result has been the weather-related claims. On a group level, after 9 months, we record here around EUR 150 million. In Austria on a stand-alone basis, around roughly EUR 130 million especially in August and September