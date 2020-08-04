Q2 2020 Upwork Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Upwork Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I'd now like to turn the conference over to your host today, Denise Garcia, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Denise Garcia - Upwork Inc. - IR Officer



Welcome to Upwork's discussion of its second quarter 2020 financial results. Leading the discussion today are Hayden Brown, Upwork's President and Chief Financial Officer; and Brian Kinion, Upwork's departing Chief Financial Officer and current adviser to the CEO.



Also on the line is Jeff McCombs, Upwork's incoming Chief Financial Officer. Following management's prepared remarks, we will be happy to take your questions. But first, let me review the safe harbor statement.



During this call, we may make statements related to our business that are forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future