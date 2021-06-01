Upwork Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 01, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Upwork Inc. 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Please note that this event is being webcast.



I would now like to introduce and turn the conference over to President and Chief Executive Officer of Upwork, Ms. Hayden Brown. Ms. Brown, please proceed.



Hayden Brown - Upwork Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome, and thanks for joining us for Upwork's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I'm Hayden Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer of Upwork. I will act as the Chair of this annual meeting and now call the meeting to order.



We are excited to be hosting our annual meeting virtually with our stockholders attending via our web meeting portal. Through this online platform, we believe we are able to increase stockholder participation and reach a greater number of our stockholders. We also believe that our virtual stockholder meeting provides greater access and a safer forum in light of ongoing COVID safety considerations.



In addition to myself, I'd like to