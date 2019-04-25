Full Year 2019 Axis Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2019 / 01:15PM GMT

On the call we have Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO; Mr. Jairam Sridharan, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Rajiv Anand, Executive Director, Wholesale Banking; Mr. Pralay Mondal, Group Executive and Head of Retail Banking; and Mr. Ganesh Sankaran, Group Executive, Wholesale Banking Coverage Group.



Amitabh Chaudhry<