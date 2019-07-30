Q1 2020 Axis Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2019 / 12:45PM GMT

Amitabh Chaudhry - Axis Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good evening, everyone. Thanks for joining the call. We welcome you all to a discussion on Axis Bank's Financial Results for the First Quarter of Financial Year 2020. I'm joined here by my colleagues, Jairam Sridharan, Group Executive and CFO; Rajiv Anand, Executive Director and Head of Wholesale Banking; Pralay Mondal, Group Executive and Head of Retail Banking; and Ganesh Sankaran, Group Executive, Wholesale Banking Coverage group.



Before we get into the discussion on financial performance, I would like to start by updating you all on the execution strategy that we have articulated at the beginning of this year.



Our execution strategy 2022 is centered on delivery of 3 vectors: growth, profitability and sustainability. While all 3 are important, the starting point of our strategy has always been sustainability. We intend to build sustainability in our business performance and operations with disciplined execution and conservatism at the core to sustainably deliver 18% ROE. This quarter saw us continue from the previous one in