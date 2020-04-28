Full Year 2020 Axis Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2020 / 12:45PM GMT

On behalf of Axis Bank, I once again welcome all the participants to the conference call. On the call, we have Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO; Mr. Puneet Sharma, CFO; Mr. Rajiv Anand, Executive Director, Wholesale Banking; and Mr. Pralay Mondal, Executive Director, Retail Banking.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO.



Amitabh Chaudhry - Axis Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you so much. We welcome you all to a discussion on Axis Bank's financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year 2020. We are joined in this call by Amit Talgeri, who's our Chief Risk Officer also, and we'll run the call a little bit differently. I'll give my opening remarks. I'll hand it over to Amit to discuss things around risk, and then he will hand over to Puneet, our CFO. Our opening