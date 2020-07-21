Jul 21, 2020 / 12:45PM GMT
Amitabh Chaudhry - Axis Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Thank you. We welcome you all to a discussion on Axis Bank's financial results for the first quarter of financial year 2021. As the world continues to grapple with the unprecedented pandemic, global economic prospects continue to remain uncertain. The COVID crisis in India also continues to worsen apace. Forecasts of a contraction of India's financial year '21 GDP are clustering around 4% to 5%, the first time a contraction of this magnitude since 1980. Inevitably, this will result in multiple challenges across almost every sector of the economy and lead to weaker economic and consumer confidence.
Government, including states, and RBI have responded with a broad spectrum of countermeasures. Economic activity has gradually improved, helped in the near term by the calibrated unlocking of restrictions on social interactions and commercial enterprises. The agricultural and rural picture appears relatively brighter though, with good sowing and a normal monsoon, more limited COVID disruptions as well as rural-focused government stimulus. This
Q1 2021 Axis Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 21, 2020 / 12:45PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...