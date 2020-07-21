Q1 2021 Axis Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2020 / 12:45PM GMT

Amitabh Chaudhry - Axis Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you. We welcome you all to a discussion on Axis Bank's financial results for the first quarter of financial year 2021. As the world continues to grapple with the unprecedented pandemic, global economic prospects continue to remain uncertain. The COVID crisis in India also continues to worsen apace. Forecasts of a contraction of India's financial year '21 GDP are clustering around 4% to 5%, the first time a contraction of this magnitude since 1980. Inevitably, this will result in multiple challenges across almost every sector of the economy and lead to weaker economic and consumer confidence.



Government, including states, and RBI have responded with a broad spectrum of countermeasures. Economic activity has gradually improved, helped in the near term by the calibrated unlocking of restrictions on social interactions and commercial enterprises. The agricultural and rural picture appears relatively brighter though, with good sowing and a normal monsoon, more limited COVID disruptions as well as rural-focused government stimulus. This