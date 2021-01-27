Q3 2021 Axis Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2021 / 01:45PM GMT

Amitabh Chaudhry - Axis Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you so much. Wish you all a very happy new year, and welcome you all to a discussion on Axis Bank's financial results for the third quarter of financial year 2021. Apart from me and Puneet, I also have Rajiv Anand, Executive Director and Head of Wholesale Banking; Amit Talgeri, Chief Risk Officer; Ravi Narayanan, President and Head of Retail Liabilities and Products; and Sumit Bali, President and Head of Retail Lending and Payments, also with me on the call.



Domestic economic momentum has continued to improve in quarter 3. Economic indicators we track indicates a faster-than-expected recovery. These include, among others, GST collections, electricity demand, freight, transportation and vehicle sales. In December, activity seems to have almost recovered to pre-lockdown levels. Demand in crucial sectors like housing, cement, steel, even automobiles, have turned out to be surprisingly strong. And the rural markets have continued to perform very well. There are, of course, the sectors we all know that have weathered the pandemic and