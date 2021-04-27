Full Year 2021 Axis Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2021 / 01:45PM GMT

Amitabh Chaudhry - Axis Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you so much. We welcome you all to our discussion of the Axis Bank financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2021. Apart from me and Puneet, we also have on the call Rajiv Anand, Executive Director and Head of Wholesale Banking; Ravi Narayanan, President and Head of Retail Liabilities and Products; Sumit Bali, President and Head of Retail Lending and Payments and (inaudible) Chief Officer..



Financial year '21 was an extraordinary year for India. We at Axis adopted and persevered through a once in a lifetime crisis to fortify our balance sheet (inaudible) operational performance. This fiscal, we witnessed strong sequential growth in deposits and advances with every passing quarter. This was driven by our strategy of delivering granular growth and a clear focus on staying close to the needs and aspirations of our customers.



Further, our efforts are also getting acknowledged by independent parties as well. During the quarter, Axis Bank was ranked #1 and was the only domestic bank in the large