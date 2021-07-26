Q1 2022 Axis Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2021 / 01:45PM GMT

Amitabh Chaudhry - Axis Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, everyone. Thanks a lot for joining the call. We welcome you all to a discussion on Axis Bank's financial results for the quarter ended June 2021. Apart from me and Puneet, we also have on the call, Rajiv Anand, Executive Director and Head of Wholesale Banking; Ravi Narayanan, Group Executive Branch Banking, Retail Liabilities and Products; Sumit Bali, President and Head of Retail Lending and Payments; and Amit Talgeri, Chief Risk Officer.



We started the financial year on the back of strong momentum generated in quarter 4 financial year '21. The intensity of the second wave of COVID infections caught everyone by surprise. The resulting [hit by] health crisis and subsequent lockdowns in various states had an impact on our business and collection activities. We are grateful to our employees and partners who have demonstrated great commitment in serving our customers through this quarter while braving the second wave.



We prioritize the safety of our employees and customers during this wave. As we speak, about 97% of all