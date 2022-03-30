Mar 30, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Axis Bank conference call. Participation in the conference call is by invitation only. Axis Bank reserves the right to block access to any person to whom an invitation has not been sent. Unauthorized dissemination of the contents or the proceedings of the call is strictly prohibited and prior explicit permission and written approval of Axis Bank is imperative.



(Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference has been recorded. On behalf of Axis Bank, I once again welcome all the participants to the conference call. On the call, we have Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO, Axis Bank. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Chaudhry. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Amitabh Chaudhry - Axis Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Faizan, thank you so much. Thank you all for joining us at a short notice. Trust you and your loved ones are all safe and healthy. We also have on the call, Rajiv Anand, Deputy MD; Subrat Mohanty, GE Axis Bank Business Group; Ravi Narayanan, GE Retail Liabilities and