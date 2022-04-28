Full Year 2022 Axis Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 01:45PM GMT

On the call, we have Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO; Mr. Puneet Sharma, CFO; Mr. Rajiv Anand, Deputy MD; Mr. Ravi Narayanan, Group Executive and Head, Branch Banking, Retail Liabilities and Products; and Mr. Sumit Bali, Group Executive and Head Retail Lending and Payments.



Amitabh Chaudhry - Axis Bank Limited - MD, CEO &