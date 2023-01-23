Q3 2023 Axis Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 23, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

On the call, we have Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO; and Mr. Puneet Sharma, CFO.



Amitabh Chaudhry - Axis Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Happy New Year to all of you. We have on the call apart from Puneet, Rajiv Anand, Deputy MD and other members of the bank's leadership team. This