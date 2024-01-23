Q3 2024 Axis Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 23, 2024 / 12:45PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Axis Bank conference call to discuss the Q3 FY '24 financial results. Participation in this conference call is by invitation only. Axis Bank reserves the right to block access to any person to whom an invitation has not been sent. Unauthorized dissemination of the contents or the proceedings of the call is strictly prohibited, and prior explicit permission and written approval of Axis Bank is imperative. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



On behalf of Axis Bank, I once again welcome all the participants to the conference call. On the call, we have with us Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO; and Mr. Puneet Sharma, CFO.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Sir, your audio is not coming, I believe you're on mute.



Amitabh Chaudhry - Axis Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, Nirav. Sorry. Didn't realize I was on mute. Good evening and welcome, everyone. Wish you all a very