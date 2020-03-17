Full Year 2019 Virbac SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 17, 2020 / 01:15PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. Welcome to the 2019 annual financial results audio slide webcast for Virbac. Hosting the call today is Manuela RodrÃ­guez, Investor Relations for Virbac; and Sandrine Brunel, Head of Corporate Communication.



The presentation materials and additional financial tables are currently posted on our website in the section, Investors. The presentation slides will be forwarded automatically. In addition, a replay of this call will be available after the conclusion of the webcast via the Investors section of our website. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over SÃ©bastien Huron, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Virbac Group; and Habib Ramdani, Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board. Habib, you may begin.



Habib Ramdani - Virbac SA - CFO & Member of Executive Board



Good afternoon, and good morning to all of you. I wanted first to thanks all the participants that changed the organization at the last minute under the very special circumstances that we are facing and in order to join