Full Year 2020 Virbac SA Earnings Call Transcript

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Virbac Full Year 2020 Results Conference and Webcast. Hosting the call today are Manuela Rodriguez, Investor Relations; and Sandrine Brunel, Head of Corporate Communication for Virbac.



We will be joined by SÃ©bastien Huron, our Chief Executive Officer; and Abi Bran Danier, our Chief Financial Officer.



Habib Ramdani - Virbac SA - CFO, Deputy CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you. Good afternoon to all of you. My pleasure to start this presentation of our 2020 results and perspectives as well. So we are going to cover, first, the financial results.



I will then hand over to Sebastian who will take us through a little bit of the past couple of