Half Year 2021 Virbac SA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 16, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
Manuela RodrÃguez - Virbac SA - Director of Financial Projects
Good afternoon, everyone. We are very pleased to welcome you in Paris for the Virbac 2021 First Half Results. Hosting the call today, Manuela RodrÃguez, and my colleague Sandrine Brunel, Head of Communication. And we will be joined by SÃ©bastien Huron, Chief Executive Officer; and Habib Ramdani, Chief Financial Officer. All the financials have been posted on our website, and you will be able to pose the question either on the chat for those attending virtually or live for those being there.
I turn now the floor to Habib Ramdani and SÃ©bastien Huron. Thank you.
Habib Ramdani - Virbac SA - CFO, Deputy CEO & Member of Executive Board
Thank you, Manuela. Good afternoon and good morning to all of you. We are extremely pleased to be able to host that financial presentation physically with all of you as well as through the web.
So as usual, we are going to have this presentation split in 2 parts. The first one will be dedicated to the presentation of the financial
