Sep 16, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, everyone. We are pleased to welcome you all to the Virbac 2022 Half Year Results Webcast. Hosting the call today are Manuela RodrÃguez, Investor Relations; and Sandrine Brunel, Head of Corporate Committee for Virbac. We'll be joined by Sebastien Huron, our Chief Executive Officer; and Habib Ramdani, Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, I will remind you that the slides and additional financial materials presented are available on the Investors section of our corporate website, and a replay of the meeting will be available at the conclusion of this meeting.
(Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn the floor to Sebastien Huron and Habib Ramdani. Habib, you may begin. Thank you.
Habib Ramdani - Virbac SA - CFO, Deputy CEO & Member of Executive Board
Hello, everyone. Good morning, good afternoon. So welcome to this session. We will start, as usual, by a focus on the financial results. I will share 2 summary slides to share with you the main features of this financial release. We will then go into a little bit
Half Year 2022 Virbac SA Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 16, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...