Full Year 2022 Virbac SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 24, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

We will be joined by Sebastien Huron, our Chief Executive Officer; and Habib Ramdani, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, we will -- all these slides and financials are available at our company website. And you will have the possibility to ask for those attending virtually questions through the chat. It is now my pleasure to turn the floor to Sebastien Huron and Habib Ramdani.



Habib Ramdani - Virbac SA - CFO, Deputy CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good afternoon, good morning to all of you. As usual, we will start this presentation by sharing a quick summary of our 2022 results before going into more details on the financial dimension of what we have published. And I will then hand over to Sebastien, who will cover more of strategic elements and a few more qualitative