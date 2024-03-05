Mar 05, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 05, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Simon Burke

Bakkavor Group Plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

* Michael Edwards

Bakkavor Holdings Limited - Chief Executive Officer

* Benjamin Waldron

Bakkavor (London) Ltd - Chief Financial Officer

* Richard Wooldridge

Bakkavor Group Plc - Analyst



Conference Call Participants

* Charles Hall

Peel Hunt - Analyst

* Doriana Russo

HSBC Bank Plc - Analyst

* Damian McNeela

Numis Securities - Analyst

* Matthew Webb

Investec Bank (UK) Plc - Analyst



Simon Burke - Bakkavor Group Plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Right. Well, good morning, everybody. I'm Simon Burke, and I'm the Chairman of Bakkavor. It's my pleasure to welcome you all here this morning and to welcome those of you who are joining us online as well.