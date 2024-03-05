Mar 05, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Mar 05, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Simon Burke
Bakkavor Group Plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
* Michael Edwards
Bakkavor Holdings Limited - Chief Executive Officer
* Benjamin Waldron
Bakkavor (London) Ltd - Chief Financial Officer
* Richard Wooldridge
Bakkavor Group Plc - Analyst
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Charles Hall
Peel Hunt - Analyst
* Doriana Russo
HSBC Bank Plc - Analyst
* Damian McNeela
Numis Securities - Analyst
* Matthew Webb
Investec Bank (UK) Plc - Analyst
=====================
Simon Burke - Bakkavor Group Plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
Right. Well, good morning, everybody. I'm Simon Burke, and I'm the Chairman of Bakkavor. It's my pleasure to welcome you all here this morning and to welcome those of you who are joining us online as well.
