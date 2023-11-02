Q1 2024 Gree Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Nov 02, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Eiji Araki

GREE, Inc. - Senior VP, Head of Metaverse Business & Director

* Kazuhisa Adachi

GREE, Inc. - VP

* Toshiki Oya

GREE, Inc. - SVP, CFO, Head of Corporate Affairs, Head of Investment and Incubation Business & Director

* Yosuke Nakamura

GREE, Inc. - VP

* Yuta Maeda

GREE, Inc. - SVP, Head of Game and Animation & Director



=====================

Toshiki Oya - GREE, Inc. - SVP, CFO, Head of Corporate Affairs, Head of Investment and Incubation Business & Director



Thank you for joining the FY 2024 First Quarter Financial Results Briefing of GREE, Inc. I am Toshiki Oya.



Looking at the executive summary on Page 2, we see net sales of JPY 15.8 billion, operating income of JPY 1.2 billion and EBITDA of JPY 1.3 billion. During the first quarter, the Metaverse business remained strong, and results were basically in line with our forecast. We will provide detailed