Q4 2021 Vef AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Welcome to the VEF 4Q '21 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



Today, I'm pleased to present David Nangle, the CEO. Please begin your meeting.



David Francis Nangle - VEF AB(Publ)-CEO - MD & Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, good afternoon, everybody. I'm Dave Nangle, CEO of VEF, and welcome to our Year-end Q4 Results Call. Thank you for participation. I'll be going through a set of slides that are on the media center, they'll also be on our website. And I'll turn out for usual, maybe 15 minutes going through the slides, just the highlights of the quarter and what's coming at us, and then I'll open up off to Q&A, which is probably the more interesting part.



But to kick off on Slide 2, just some of the recent highlights that have kind of been hitting us over the fourth quarter and towards year-end. And I guess our NAV mark is front and center in that. And we ended the year with a $762 million NAV, that's close to doubling year-on-year from year-end 2020. Obviously, part of that is a