Q1 2022 Vef AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the VEF First Quarter '22 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present David Nangle, the CEO. Please begin your meeting.
David Francis Nangle - VEF AB(Publ)-CEO - MD & Director
Yes. Thank you very much, operator. Good morning, good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to our Q1 '22 results conference call. I'm Dave Nangle, the CEO of VEF. And as usual, what I'll do is, I'll take you through a few slides from our deck, which is online now, are available through the link and it's probably some 10, 15 minutes on some of the more salient points to update you on all that happened to us in Q1, and how we see things at this point in the cycle into the future.
And then I'll open up the end as usual and get some Q&A from the analyst and investor community. But kicking off on Slide 2. Events over the quarter, the real mix, obviously some top down headwinds and then some bottom tailwinds. The war in Ukraine, we can't escape that, it's front and center for the world, but also for us
