Q2 2022 Vef AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the VEF Q2 results conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, David Nangle, CEO. Please go ahead.



David Francis Nangle - VEF AB(Publ)-CEO - MD & Director



Thank you, operator, and Good morning, good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to our Q2 results conference call. For a change, with me today, I've got our CIO, joining me on the call, Alexis Koumoudos. Many of you know him, but an introduction to you all from his side as he will be taking part in this call me today and also part of the Q&A at the end.



Going straight into the slide deck into Slide #2, just to summarize the key events of the quarter. And I think first and foremost, we kind of (inaudible) on the year-to-date performance in the markets. It's been tough, and that's probably a statement that you're hearing on many conference calls at the moment from a variety of CEOs in a variety of sectors. For us, it's really