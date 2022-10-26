Q3 2022 Vef AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

David Francis Nangle - VEF AB(Publ)-CEO - MD & Director



Good morning, good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to our 3Q '22 results conference call. I am speaking to you today from London, I'm sitting aside our CIO, Alexis Koumoudos. What we'll do for the next 15, 20 minutes max is run through a number of slides that are in our webcast presentation. The deck itself will also be available on our website in the IR page. We'll run through about 15 slides, giving you an update on all things happening at VEF and a guidance for what's happening in the future and then we'll open up to Q&A as always.



So moving on to Slide #2, just key events for the quarter, what the highlight. I think stability is a key word here for us and what we're doing after what has been a volatile or a first half with a certain amount of headwinds. Our NAV was broadly stable quarter-on-quarter in dollar terms, a slight uptake less than a percent and more so in SEC because of the weakness in the currency, but it was basically a broadly flat quarter, and that was just a function of