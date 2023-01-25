Q4 2023 Vef AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



David Francis Nangle - VEF AB(Publ)-CEO - MD & Director



Thanks, Roberto, and welcome, everybody, to our Q4 2022 results conference call. I'm Dave Nangle, the CEO of VEF. And with me today on the call as for the last few calls is our CIO, Alexis Koumoudos. And as for usual, what we'll do is, we'll spend about 20-25 minutes max going through our presentation, update you all on the quarter gone and the year gone by as well as outlook for 2023, and then we'll open up for Q&A and make it a bit more interactive.



But slides are on our website and are also in the portal, so I'll go through them as I speak. And key events -- Slide #2, key events of the quarter. So what was happening? Effectively, from our side, it's -- a lot of work has been done on valuation. We continue our robust