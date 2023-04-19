Q1 2023 Vef AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 19, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to VEF One Quarter '23 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, David Nangle. Please go ahead.



David Francis Nangle - VEF AB(Publ)-CEO - MD & Director



Super. Thanks, Roberto. Good morning, good afternoon, everybody. This is Dave Nangle, CEO of VEF and I welcome you all to our Q1 '23 results conference call. With me today, as per usual, I have our CIO, Alex Koumoudos who will help me in presenting the slides. We'll do that over the next 20 minutes or so, and then we'll open up for Q&A as per usual. The slide deck is available on our website and also by the media counsel, which I'm presenting on today. Getting into the slide deck, and I'll be alluding to certain slides as they go along. But Slide 2, just key events in summary of the quarter, key highlights here. NAV in 1Q '23 was up 7.5%.



So while there's been some volatility in the market year-to-date, Germany has been a net