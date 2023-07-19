Q2 2023 Vef AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

David Francis Nangle - VEF AB(Publ)-CEO - MD & Director



Super. Thank you very much, operator. Good morning, good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to our (technical difficulty) presentation. As per always, I've got Alexis Koumoudos, our CIO, on this call with me. And together, we'll go through the investor presentation that we have on our website and the media platform for the next 15 or 20 minutes or so, and then we'll open up for Q&A and get your feedback.



But going straight into it, Page 2 of the presentation, I guess the key events of the quarter, I'll go through these quickly before we delve into details as we go through the slides. But I think the key event for us in this quarter is the NAV evolution and has been the key focus point