Q4 2023 Vef AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 24, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

David Nangle VEF AB(publ)-CEO



Welcome everybody to our Q4 year-end '23 results presentation. After the results released earlier on today. And as always, I've got our CIO, Alexis Koumoudos with me today on the call, and we'll go back and forth. And through the slides are available on the webcast that we're going through as well as on our website. We'll spend about 20 minutes lurking your way through the slides in the usual format, giving you guys an update on what is happening at VEF in the last quarter and these last 12 months with some outlook guidance for 2024.



And beginning to the slides on slide 2, the key events of the quarter, what's worth highlighting and what will we get into as we get into the deck. I think first and foremost, it's around that NAV. NAV moving in the right direction through Q4 and 2023. On average were up 5% on the quarter in dollar terms and 16% for the year.



That's a directionally positive move quarter on quarter sequentially after the pullback that we and the market had in 2022. So it's nice to have those tailwinds back. And that's