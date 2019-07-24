Half Year 2019 Vidrala SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

IÃ±igo Mendieta de la Rica - Vidrala, S.A. - Financial Planning and IR Officer



Good morning to everyone, and thank you for the time that you dedicate to attend this call. As announced, Vidrala has published this morning its 2019