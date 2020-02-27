Feb 27, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
(foreign language) Good morning, and welcome to the conference call organized by Vidrala to present its 2019 full year results. Vidrala will be represented in this meeting by RÃ¡ul GÃ³mez, CFO; and IÃ±igo Mendieta, Head of IR. The presentation will be held in English. In the Q&A session, questions will be also answered in Spanish. Nevertheless, it is strongly recommended to post questions in English in order to facilitate understanding of everyone. We remind you that questions will be taken both by telephone and via webcast. In the company's website, www.vidrala.com, you will find available a presentation that will be used as a supporting material to cover this call as well as a link to access the webcast.
Mr. Mendieta, you have the floor.
IÃ±igo Mendieta de la Rica - Vidrala, S.A. - Financial Planning & IR Officer
Good morning to everyone, and thank you for the time that you dedicate to attend this call. As announced, Vidrala has published this morning its 2019
Full Year 2019 Vidrala SA Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 27, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...