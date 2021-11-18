Nov 18, 2021 / NTS GMT

Unidentified Participant



Last but not least today, here we have the next presenter. And it's Andreas Lifvendahl, who is CEO of IMINT Image Intelligence. And IMINT develops image and video processing and software -- processing software, sorry, that is the foundation for many of today's leaders of innovation.



So here you are. Join me on stage, and the floor is yours.



Andreas Lifvendahl - IMINT Image Intelligence AB - CEO



Thank you. Thank you so much. So good afternoon. Saved the best to last. We'd like to crÃ¨me brulÃ©e of this day. I'm here to introduce IMINT to you. Andreas Lifvendahl, CEO since closing up to 10 years.



And let's start a bit dramatic with this, taking us back in time a couple of years to April in 2018. A gentleman is Richard Xu, General Manager of Huawei consumer devices. And Huawei had decided to really take up the battle with Samsung and Apple on the best photo smartphone or camera smartphone. And they made a big spiel on the video stabilization on this new Huawei phone.



I was actually running circles around the Apple iPhone at