Q4 2021 Imint Image Intelligence AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2022 / NTS GMT
Mark SiÃ¶stedt - Redeye - Analyst
Hello, and welcome to the IMINT's live queue. My name is Mark SiÃ¶stedt, and I work as an Equity Analyst here. And we have a CEO Andreas Lifvendahl with us. Welcome.
Andreas Lifvendahl - IMINT Image Intelligence AB - CEO
Thank you.
Mark SiÃ¶stedt - Redeye - Analyst
And the stage is yours.
Andreas Lifvendahl - IMINT Image Intelligence AB - CEO
Thank you, Mark. Welcome again to this live presentation of our quarterly result. And this time, at the Q4, we can also show the consolidated numbers for the full year of (sic - see slide 1, "2021"). So I have -- it's a good report. So it will be a pleasure to present both this quarter and the full year.
So let's dig into it. So the highlights on of the top-level summary for the last quarter of last year, another all-time high quarter. It's almost getting to the point of I'm repeating myself, but yet again, we have record revenue levels of SEK17 million crowns, up
