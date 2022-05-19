Q1 2022 Imint Image Intelligence AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2022 / NTS GMT

Mark SiÃ¶stedt - Redeye AB - Analyst



Hello and welcome to Redeye. My name is Mark SiÃ¶stedt, and I work as an equity analyst here. Today, we have Andreas Lifvendahl with us, CEO of IMINT. Welcome.



Andreas Lifvendahl - IMINT Image Intelligence AB - CEO



Thanks a lot, Mark.



Questions and Answers:

- Redeye AB - AnalystYou reported your Q1 yesterday. Could you summarize the quarter and give us your highlights?- IMINT Image Intelligence AB - CEOFor sure, the good trend from last year continued. So we continued to grow, especially over the Q1 of last year. So it's once again a record quarter in terms of revenue and keeping very healthy profit margins to that as well, albeit we are, as mentioned before, increasing our cost as we are increasing our recruitment. But we are still very safely on the profit side of the business. So it was a good start of the year basically.