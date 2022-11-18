Nov 18, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Nov 18, 2022 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Andreas Lifvendahl

IMINT Image Intelligence AB - CEO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Mark SiÃ¶stedt

Redeye AB - Analyst



=====================

Mark SiÃ¶stedt - Redeye AB - Analyst



Hello and welcome to Redeye. Today, we have IMINT and its CEO, Andreas Lifvendahl, with us. And IMINT is here to present its Q3 report. So the stage is yours and welcome.



Andreas Lifvendahl - IMINT Image Intelligence AB - CEO



Thank you. Thank you, Mark, for the introduction, and welcome everyone listening in here live and welcome to those that are watching this after the actual event. It's nice to be back here in Redeye facilities in Stockholm this chilly November day. Happy to have this earnings call, especially since we are also making public some major changes for next year, including financial targets for 2025. So there's a lot of new