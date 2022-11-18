Nov 18, 2022 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Nov 18, 2022 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Andreas Lifvendahl
IMINT Image Intelligence AB - CEO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Mark SiÃ¶stedt
Redeye AB - Analyst
=====================
Mark SiÃ¶stedt - Redeye AB - Analyst
Hello and welcome to Redeye. Today, we have IMINT and its CEO, Andreas Lifvendahl, with us. And IMINT is here to present its Q3 report. So the stage is yours and welcome.
Andreas Lifvendahl - IMINT Image Intelligence AB - CEO
Thank you. Thank you, Mark, for the introduction, and welcome everyone listening in here live and welcome to those that are watching this after the actual event. It's nice to be back here in Redeye facilities in Stockholm this chilly November day. Happy to have this earnings call, especially since we are also making public some major changes for next year, including financial targets for 2025. So there's a lot of new
Q3 2022 Imint Image Intelligence AB Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 18, 2022 / NTS GMT
