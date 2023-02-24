Feb 24, 2023 / 09:20AM GMT

Mark SiÃ¶stedt - Redeye AB - Analyst



Hello, and welcome to Redeye. Today, we have Imint and its CEO, Andreas Lifvendahl with us to first have a presentation of the company and its Q4 report, and then, we will follow up by a Q&A -- with a Q&A. And you, the viewer, you can send in your questions, and you do that in the live forum which you find below the stream. And then, I will receive all your questions.



With no further ado, the stage is yours Andreas.



Andreas Lifvendahl - IMINT Image Intelligence AB - CEO



Thank you, Mark. Good morning. Thanks, Redeye, for hosting this event again. And thanks to all of you tuning in, either now live or watching this afterwards.



So I'm Andreas Lifvendahl, CEO of Imint, here to present our Q4 report. For you who has already have time to look at the numbers, it's a pretty busy week report. So there is some wintertime imagery to go with this, because winter finally came here, but also, a lot of good signs. I'll give you the best picture possible on the situation of the company.



