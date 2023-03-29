Mar 29, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Mar 29, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Andreas Lifvendahl

IMINT Image Intelligence AB - CEO



=====================

Unidentified Participant



Welcome back. And the next company to present is IMINT. And with us we have CEO, Andreas Lifvendahl. Welcome.



Andreas Lifvendahl - IMINT Image Intelligence AB - CEO



Thank you. Thanks. Glad to be here. Have a bit of a sore throat after visiting China last week. It's not COVID. I've been tested voluntarily and involuntarily several times.



The theme of this short presentation is about our company and our growth plans going forward under the theme, one core technology, but endless opportunities. Those of you that have followed IMINT over the years know us as the smartphone guys. But we have so much more in our pockets. And I'm here to tease you a bit on what is coming.



But to start with our roots, to give a basic explanation for those that are not familiar with IMINT. We make a software called Vidhance,