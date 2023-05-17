Q1 2023 Imint Image Intelligence AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2023 / NTS GMT

Mark SiÃ¶stedt - Redeye AB - Analyst



Hello, and welcome to IMINT's live Q&A for the first quarter of 2023. My name is Mark SiÃ¶stedt. I'm the equity analyst, and I will also be the moderator of the Q&A followed -- that will follow the presentation.



And with us, we have IMINT's CEO, Andreas Lifvendahl, and he will start with his presentation of the first quarter. Welcome, Andreas, and you can start your presentation. Thanks.



Andreas Lifvendahl - IMINT Image Intelligence AB - CEO



Thanks. Thanks a lot, Mark. Thanks for Redeye for hosting this remote presentation this time, and of course, to all of you listening in here on this live Q&A and to those who'll watch this afterwards. A long introduction. Okay, let's just dive right into it.



As you have seen the report released this morning, it's a pretty weak quarter we report. So no beating around the bush here. Let's go to the highlights.



So we see this -- what we've seen even beginning last quarter, this weakened revenue plan. So we landed just below SEK12 million,