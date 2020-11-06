Q3 2020 Vitrolife AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Thomas Axelsson - Vitrolife AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome to Vitrolife interim report January-September 2020. The speakers of today will be the CFO, Mikael Engblom; and myself, Thomas Axelsson, the CEO of the company.



This -- change page and get into the presentation on Page #2. The overall theme for this report is good profitability and continued recovery. Especially, about the recovery is something we will come back to and explain what's current has happened within Q3 and some also small, small projections regarding what goes on right now.



So look on then Q3, first. The sales was SEK 320 million, and it is equal to minus 15% then. In local currency, it was a decrease of 11%. Our EBITDA was SEK 134