Q2 2021 Vitrolife AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Thomas Axelsson - Vitrolife AB(publ)-CEO
Thank you very much, and welcome to the Interim Report January-June 2021. The speakers today will be Mikael Engblom, he's the CFO of the company; and myself, Thomas Axelsson, that is CEO of the company.
Please change page to them and go into the summary of the Q2. Q2, it was a quarter of good growth. Sales was SEK 382 million, and that was a growth in 83% in Swedish currency. Sales increased by 94% in local currency and the EBITDA with a margin of 39%, excluding onetime cost. I would also within -- together with Mikael in this interim report go through -- and happening after the closing date. And that is the announcement of an agreement to acquire 100% of Igenomix.
Please change page
