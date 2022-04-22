Q1 2022 Vitrolife AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Thomas Axelsson - Vitrolife AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome to Vitrolife Interim Report January-March 2022. The speakers of today will be the CFO of the company, Patrik Tolf; and myself, Thomas Axelsson, and I am the CEO of the company. Please go to Page #2, so we can look through this report.



This is the first quarter that we have done within the Vitrolife group, the combination of the service business within the genetic field and the device business from, let's say, the earlier Vitrolife. What we are doing and the ambition between this group is to continue to have good, good growth, and a good momentum is what we can see in this quarter.



We will go through in this