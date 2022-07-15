Q2 2022 Vitrolife AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Thank you very much, and welcome all to the interim report Q2 for Vitrolife, the 15th of July. The speakers of today will be Patrik Tolf, the CFO of Vitrolife and myself, Thomas Axelsson. Please go to the next page, and we will start the presentation.



To summarize our achievements in Q2. I would like to show some financial numbers regarding what we have achieved as a group. Everything today, where I will say it will be in Swedish currency. So just a reminder about that. Sales second quarter, SEK 829 million, and it was a growth of 117%. The organic growth was 18% in local currencies. And pro forma, when we look on the complete growth, the growth was 14%. Gross margin, we received 56.8%. EBITDA margin of 32.9% and in absolute numbers