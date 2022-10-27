Q3 2022 Vitrolife AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Thomas Axelsson - Vitrolife AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome to interim report quarter 3 for Vitrolife '22. Okay. The speakers on today will be Patrik Tolf, the CFO of Vitrolife and myself, Thomas Axelsson.



By that, let's jump into Page #2 and go through the presentation. The headline today is actions done and synergies ahead. And that is what Patrik and I will try to explain what we have done and what's going on within the business. But let's start with the short summary of numbers, what we achieved during the quarter.



We achieved a growth of 97% in