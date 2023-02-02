Q4 2022 Vitrolife AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Thomas Axelsson - Vitrolife AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Vitrolife fourth quarter and full year report. Today is the 2nd of February 2023. The speakers of today will be my colleague, CFO, Patrik Tolf; and myself, Thomas Axelsson.



And by that, let's go into the presentation and next page, Page #2. The headline for this presentation is strong profitable growth for the quarter. What we will do is that we will quickly go through the numbers, and then we'll go into more details by Patrick and myself.



So a quick one regarding the quarter is that we had an increase of 66% in Swedish currency, and the sales was SEK 855 million. It was a growth of 11% in local currency. Later on, we will go more into those kind of details. The adjusted gross margin was 56.5%. EBITDA, we made SEK 273 million, and the margin was 31.9%. EBITDA per share SEK 2.02, and operating cash flow of SEK 166 million.



Since it is also the full year report, I will like to also reflect a little bit about the full year report. And that is the