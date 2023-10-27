Q3 2023 Vitrolife AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the conference call for the interim report third quarter 2023 for the Vitrolife Group. Today is the 27th of October and the time is now 10:00. My name is Patrik Tolf, and I'm CFO for the Vitrolife Group. And I will now hand over the word to our CEO, Bronwyn Brophy.



Thank you, Patrik. Good morning, everyone. For those of you who haven't met me, my name is Bronwyn Brophy. I joined the Vitrolife Group on the 1st of August. So just coming up on my first 90 days with the company. I'm a medtech executive with 26 years' experience working in the healthcare and life sciences industry. So I spent